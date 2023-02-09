 Skip to main content
DOC inmate rearrested with active warrants

A Calhoun County man released through the Alabama Department Of Corrections last week had active warrants on him, officials say.

Due to an oversight by the ADOC, an inmate convicted of robbery in the first degree was released with active warrants for his arrest, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Anniston Star.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.