Deputies: Two escaped from Calhoun County Jail

Authorities on Friday were searching for two inmates who had reportedly escaped from the Calhoun County Jail early that morning.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for Larry Dewayne Gaither, 43, and Bryant Deandre Johnson, 31, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
The post alleged Gaither and Johnson escaped through a failed door lock. Sheriff Matthew Wade wrote in a text message Friday afternoon the men had not been found.
Gaither had been jailed prior to his escape on two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of child pornography and one parole violation for first-degree robbery. Johnson had been jailed on charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree promoting prison contraband and failing to appear on a first-degree robbery charge.
Both men were charged Friday with escaping, deputies said.
Authorities urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911.
“All available resources are being deployed and deputies are following-up on various active leads,” the post read.