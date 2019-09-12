Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were searching Thursday morning for an unidentified man who, they said, tried to stab a delivery driver in Rabbittown the day before.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said a FedEx driver was delivering a package to an address on Rabbittown Road when he was approached by a shirtless man who asked him for money.
Wade said the driver told the man he had some change in his truck. Wade said the man then took out a screwdriver and began stabbing at him with it.
Wade said the driver blocked his face with his arm; the man tried to stab the driver in the abdomen, but didn’t hurt him, the sheriff said. The man then ran into the nearby woods.
According to Wade, deputies spent hours using dogs to track the man and canvassed the neighborhood, tried to locate possible suspects and showed photo lineups to the driver but were unable to identify the man.
“We were in the neighborhood working into the evening. It was something we’re trying to solve as quick as possible,” Wade said. “We’re still working on it today. It’s a top priority for us.”
Wade said the driver had minor cuts on his arm, and was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver is expected to fully recover from his injuries, according to Wade.
Wade said the driver described his attacker as a man in his 30s or 40s with long, dirty blond hair and a tattoo on his chest.
If the man is arrested, Wade said, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, punishable by up to life in prison and as much as $60,000 in fines upon conviction.
Wade encouraged anyone who may have information on the man’s identity or whereabouts to contact deputies at 256-236-6600. Anyone with information who calls CrimeStoppers of Calhoun County at 256-238-1414, Wade said, could receive a $1,000 reward.