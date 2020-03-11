Deputies searching for alleged kidnapper in Alexandria break-in, two already charged

Authorities were working Wednesday to find and arrest the third and final suspect in a burglary and kidnapping that happened last weekend in Alexandria.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were searching for James Judson Heard on first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary warrants after he and two other men allegedly broke into an Alexandria home, assaulted a man and kidnapped a woman Friday.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies charged Heard’s brother, Johnathan Warren Heard, on Wednesday with first-degree kidnapping. They charged Donald Glen Smith with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary Saturday.
Wade said the three men went to the home Friday night and hit the man in the head with a gun and bound him with orange duct tape before leaving with the woman.
He said deputies got involved after Oxford police called them that night. Wade said Oxford police told deputies someone had reported to them that they had gotten a call claiming their cousin had been kidnapped and demanding $3,000.
When deputies got to the home, Wade said, they found the duct tape and a puddle of blood but did not find the man.
Wade said deputies traced the call to a Munford home, where they found and apprehended Smith. Deputies found more leads after they questioned Smith, and found the woman unharmed at her mother’s home in Clay County, where the three had dropped her off.
According to Wade, the woman had been kidnapped over money owed in an alleged drug deal.
“The drug trade industry is violent,” Wade said. “When you don’t have money for drugs and you take drugs or you use someone else’s drugs or you ... steal from drug users or drug dealers, this kind of stuff happens.”
Wade said deputies were also working to issue arrest warrants for first-degree assault against the three.
Smith remained in the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $100,000. Johnathan Heard was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
First-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the three men could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.