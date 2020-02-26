Deputies say guns were stolen from Hollis store

Authorities were investigating Wednesday, they said, after several guns were stolen last weekend from a sporting goods store in Hollis Crossroads.
Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department investigator Joseph Freeman said several people broke into Buddy’s Sports Country on U.S. 431 on Saturday night and stole around 15 guns, mainly handguns, from the store.
Freeman said the break-in triggered a security alarm, but the suspects had left by the time deputies arrived.
As of Wednesday, Freeman said, police had arrested no suspects. If suspects are charged, Freeman said, he expects that they will be federally prosecuted.
“We’re just following up on leads and trying to figure out who’s involved,” Freeman said.