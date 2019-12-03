Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies caught a man Tuesday after, they said, they found him with 41 grams of methamphetamine in the northern part of the county.
According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies arrested the man on Roy Webb Road. Deputies said the man was found with the meth and several weapons, including a shotgun, handgun and brass knuckles. The post did not name the man.
An attempt to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
According to state law, anyone found with 28 grams or more of meth could be charged with drug trafficking, a Class A felony that could result in a life sentence in prison.