Deputies investigating threat against Weaver High School

Authorities were investigating Wednesday after, they said, someone threatened Weaver High School through an anonymous SnapChat post.
According to a post on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, deputies were notified Wednesday morning about a possible threat against the school.
Deputies said in the post that the threat was made through a fake account on SnapChat, a social media app that temporarily displays images and videos for a set period of time.
Deputies said they were working with Weaver police and school personnel to investigate. More officers will be at the school to act as security, the post said.
Attempts Wednesday to reach deputies and Calhoun County Schools were not immediately successful.
Deputies urged anyone with information on the threat to call them at 256-236-6600.