Authorities were investigating Thursday after a Calhoun County Jail inmate reportedly sexually assaulted another inmate two days prior.

Lt. Falon Hurst with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a male inmate was showering Tuesday around 10 p.m. when another inmate came up behind him, pushed him against a wall and groped him.

Hurst said the victim immediately told a corrections officer after the incident.

Hurst said Thursday deputies had looked through security footage from the jail to identify a suspect.

If a suspect is identified, he could be charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to state law, first-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine if convicted.

