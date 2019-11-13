Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Wednesday after an Ohatchee man’s cattle were reportedly shot to death within two weeks of each other, after a beef with others about how he fertilizes his pastures.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Arthur “Bo” Header reported on Nov. 5 that he found three cows fatally shot between Oct. 29 and that day at his pasture on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee.
Wade said Header told deputies the first two cows had been shot in the abdomen.
Header said Wednesday that he found the first two cows dead within a couple of days, but assumed they had died naturally.
After Header found a third cow dead on Nov. 5, he said, he became suspicious and inspected the cow’s body, discovering a bullet wound in its neck.
Wade said Header didn’t identify any individuals as suspects, but told deputies several people had taken issue with the fact that he fertilized several of his pastures in the area with human waste.
Header, the owner of Absolute Environmental in Anniston, told The Star in September that his fields are used to process waste. He said he uses quicklime to kill pathogens in the waste he uses on his fields and said he is permitted to do so by the state.
Header said Wednesday he believes the shootings are related to several complaints he’s received from people about his use of sewage.
“All I know is, the whole area’s mad at me,” Header said. “They’ve been complaining, wanting us to move.”
Header said his fields serve the community by taking sewage from the septic tanks of homes, businesses and government buildings and properly disposing of it. According to Header, he’s doing better than some agencies, which he claims dump raw sewage in local waterways.
“The sewage has to be processed and it has to go somewhere. You can’t just put it on the moon,” Header said. “When your plumbing’s all backed up, who do you call? People like us.”
If a suspect is arrested, they could be charged with killing or disabling livestock. According to state law, killing or disabling livestock is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.
The law also states that anyone convicted of the offense could be liable for double the amount of the damages caused by the offense.