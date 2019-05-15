An HIV-positive Atlanta woman was charged last week after she allegedly threw urine on a staff member at the Calhoun County Jail in 2017.
Kanisha Nay Boyd, 40, was charged May 7 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with assault with bodily fluids.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Boyd, who was an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail, flooded the toilet in her cell Aug. 6, 2017 to lure a female corrections officer to her cell.
Once the officer got there, Wade said, Boyd threw urine in her face through the feeding tray slot of her cell door.
According to aids.org, HIV is not transmitted through urine.
Wade said the officer was uninjured and handled herself well after the incident.
“You can see where someone could lose their temper and go and beat the ever-living tar out of her, but she didn’t,” Wade said of the corrections officer. “She remained professional.”
According to Wade, the officer is no longer employed at the jail. Wade said he can see why she left the job.
“I think it’s, overall, why people don’t want to work in corrections, because of things like that, low pay, not enough people to help you and keep you safe,” Wade said. “Who would want to send their kid to be exposed to things like that?”
Wade said he did not know why Boyd wasn’t charged until last week.
Because Boyd allegedly knew she was HIV-positive at the time of the offense, her assault charge is a Class C felony.
According to state law, Class C felonies can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.