Deputies, family seek answers in Jacksonville woman's death a decade ago

It’s been nearly a decade since a group of teenagers found the body of a slain Jacksonville woman in a creek. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said they’ve yet to arrest her killer, but haven’t given up hope.
“It’s still an active investigation,” said Capt. Joey Stone.
The victim’s family said they, too, are eager to see justice in the case.
Sgt. Nick Abernathy, the lead investigator on the case, Chief Deputy Lynde Meeder and Stone said they remember being called to the scene where she was found.
Abernathy said a group of teenagers were fishing on March 6, 2010, in Ohatchee Creek, near Peek’s Hill Road, when they found a body. The teenagers then found an adult, who called authorities.
Meeder said she and other deputies arrived to find the body, mostly skeletal, still submerged in the water.
Within days, Abernathy said, forensic experts identified the body as 42-year-old Melody Evans and determined her death was a homicide.
Meeder declined to say how Evans died. She said she wants to be able to corroborate certain details with anyone who may come forward with information on the case.
Evans was last seen alive on Nov. 4, 2009. Meeder said she was last seen at a party at a home on Lloyd’s Road in Wellington. According to a 2010 Anniston Star story, friend and neighbor Charlene Hollenbeck reported Evans missing.
Meeder said deputies have since interviewed multiple times everyone they know of who was at that party.
According to Stone, Evans’ case is the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s only unsolved murder in last decade.
Meeder said investigators have been looking into one suspect. She declined to give his name or his relationship to Evans, but said he has a long criminal history and is currently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime.
Meeder said Evans had previously struggled with an addiction problem. At the time of Evans’ death, Meeder said, she was successfully recovering.
“Everybody said she was a friendly, soft-spoken person,” Meeder said.
Evans’ younger sister, Lila Hawks, described Evans over the phone as a “wonderful sister and a great mother.”
Hawks said Evans left behind two children, who now live in Texas.
“I loved her dearly and miss her dearly,” Hawks said.
Deputies said they took the case before Calhoun County grand juries twice in the last decade, but each time, jurors didn’t find enough evidence to indict the suspect. According to Meeder, investigators haven’t developed any new leads since the second grand jury session, around five years ago.
Stone said it’s possible the case could be brought before a grand jury a third time.
“We’d have to have new evidence come to light,” Stone said.
If authorities do find more evidence, Meeder said, it would likely have to be through someone coming forward with information.
Investigators urged anyone with information on Evans’ case to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Stone said they’d also take anonymous tips from Calhoun County Crimestoppers at 256-238-1414.