Defense attorneys for a man charged with capital murder in the 2011 slaying of a Wellborn teacher were seeking Monday to bar police from discussing the case with the media or the public.
The defense attorneys of Tyrone Christopher Thompson, 35, filed a motion Monday requesting a judge include law enforcement in a gag order issued against Thompson’s defense counsel and prosecutors.
According to the motion, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade described Thompson earlier this month to The Star as “manipulative and cunning.” Wade made that statement to The Star after Thompson was charged with second-degree assault, unrelated to the 2011 charges.
Wade told The Star on July 12 that Thompson was charged after he slapped a female corrections officer across the face days earlier. According to Wade, Thompson has assaulted numerous jail staffers in the past.
Wade did not discuss the 2011 homicide or the case against Thompson in connection with it in the July 12 interview.
An attempt on Wednesday afternoon to reach Wade was not immediately successful.
Because they have been barred from discussing Thompson’s mental defect, defense attorneys wrote in the motion, they can’t defend him from Wade’s speculation on Thompson’s mental ability.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones ruled July 9 that defense attorneys were prohibited from presenting evidence of Thompson’s mental defect to a jury at Thompson’s trial, which is slated to begin Aug. 19.
Jones barred defense attorneys and prosecutors in May from speaking with the media or public about Thompson’s case.Thompson was barred from receiving the death penalty in January due to his low IQ scores.
Thompson was initially charged in April 2011 along with Nicholas Smith and Jovon Gaston with abducting 29-year-old Kevin Thompson from his Jacksonville apartment, forcing him to withdraw money from ATMs in Jacksonville and Anniston and driving him to Cherokee County, where he was killed and left on the side of U.S. 278.
Smith was sentenced to death in 2013 and Gaston received the same sentence in 2015. The state Court of Criminal Appeals in separate hearings overturned the sentences of both men in 2018 after Kevin Thompson’s family members called for the death penalty for both of them.
Thompson remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail. He is the jail’s longest-held inmate, according to the jail’s online roster.