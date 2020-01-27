Defendant to use self-defense argument in upcoming murder trial

An attorney for a Texas man charged in a fatal 2017 shooting in Hobson City plans to argue he was acting in self-defense at a trial set for March.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones ruled Monday morning at a hearing that Tavarrius Breon Lucas, 26, of Dallas would not be granted immunity from prosecution, but said his attorneys could present a self-defense argument during his upcoming trial.
Lucas was initially charged with murder in November 2017 in the death of 28-year-old Terry Lamont Elston.
Lucas’ attorney, Chris Albert, filed a motion earlier this month to grant him immunity, claiming Elston was the aggressor and that Lucas thought he was armed.
Albert said at the hearing Lucas had a right to be where he was during the incident, hadn’t done anything illegal beforehand, believed Elston had a gun and had been hit by Elston before he shot him.
Prosecutor Stan Allen argued that Lucas wasn’t at his own home and wasn’t in fear for his life.
Lucas, the first of three witnesses to take the stand at the hearing, said he took a Greyhound bus from Dallas to Anniston on Nov. 11, 2017, and got a ride to his sister’s apartment on Bradford Street in Hobson City. Lucas said he had gone there for his sister’s grandmother’s birthday party.
Lucas said he was inside visiting with family when he heard a man and a woman arguing outside. He said the woman, who he identified as “Lena,” came inside several times. The last time she came inside, Lucas said, he and his sister, Monica Brewster, followed her back out.
Lucas said he saw a man, who he later realized was Elston, arguing with several people while they asked him to leave.
Lucas said he stayed on the front porch. When Elston’s girlfriend tried to get inside, Lucas said, he put his hand on the door to stop her.
Lucas said Elston’s girlfriend walked away and Elston came up to him and told him not to speak to his girlfriend like that. Lucas said he told Elston to leave and Elston began calling him names and said he was “strapped,” which Lucas took to mean he had a gun.
Lucas said Elston went to his car and came back with his hand in the waistband of his pants. He said Elston started arguing with Brewster before he and his girlfriend came back up to him. Lucas said Elston yanked the door open and the two men argued.
Lucas said he told Elston that there were children and elderly people inside and Elston called him more names and said he would do what he wanted.
Lucas said Elston then hit him three times before lunging at him with his hand in his waistband. Lucas said he, believing Elston had a gun, shot him two or three times. At one point before then, Lucas said, he thought he saw the brown handle of a gun on Elston.
Lucas said he then threw his gun against a fence surrounding a nearby running track, told witnesses he would be at his grandmother’s home and walked to a friend’s house.
“I’d never used a gun before outside the shooting range and it scared me,” Lucas said. “I was trying to get it away from me.”
Lucas said the friend wasn’t home, but her mother was, so he used their house phone to call her and get a ride to his grandmother’s home.
Allen said Lucas’ testimony was different from the statement he initially gave deputies. Allen said Lucas didn’t mention seeing the handle of a gun or Elston slapping him in the statement.
Lucas said he told Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies those things and they typed his statement as he spoke. He said his statement was accurate, but missing some details.
Shaquinta Clark, the mother of Elston’s son, said Elston had been drinking before he was shot. Clark said she was friends with Brewster and she had invited her to the party.
Clark said Elston and “Lena” had fought over something small when they arrived. According to Clark, “Lena” went inside the house and came back out with Lucas and Brewster before she left. She said Brewster told Elston to calm down while Lucas stood silently on the porch.
Clark said another woman came out, and she and Elston also argued.
When the couple tried to go inside, Clark said, Elston shoved Lucas. Clark said Lucas regained his balance, pulled out a gun and shot Elston three times. She said Elston grabbed his chest, fell to the ground and began gasping for breath while Lucas ran away. Clark said Elston was unarmed the whole time.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bruce Butterworth said he recalls Lucas telling him that Elston had made a scene, shoved him and had his hand in his waistband, and his statement was corroborated by other witnesses.
Butterworth said he didn’t remember Lucas saying Elston slapped him.
Butterworth said deputies found three shell casings at the scene. He said there was no evidence Elston was armed, and that deputies could not find Lucas’ gun.
Lucas remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set. He is set to stand trial on March 9.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lucas could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.