A 20-year-old Anniston man charged in connection with a 2017 shooting death asked Monday that his trial be rescheduled.
Defense attorney Derek Walton filed a request on behalf of his client, Carlos Antonio Ware Jr., that his trial be reset for a later date. Ware’s trial was initially scheduled to begin 9 a.m. April 29.
In the request, Walton wrote that Ware was indicted in March with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Walton wrote that he and Ware have yet to review the state’s evidence, and that any prospective plea agreement would include the new charge.
An attempt to reach Walton Tuesday for more information on the request was unsuccessful.
Ware was initially arrested in July 2017, months after Anniston police found the body of 56-year-old Elvis Finley, of Anniston, Feb. 23, 2017, shot to death on the 200 block of McKleroy Avenue.
Authorities told The Star in 2017 that Finley was shot at around 4 a.m. and pronounced dead about an hour later. Police said Ware was previously arrested on an unrelated assault charge and questioned about Finley’s death.
Ware remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with no bond set. He was released from jail in December 2017, but his bond was revoked in March 2018 after he was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Ware could face life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.