A 20-year-old man charged with the fatal 2017 shooting of another man in Anniston will have his trial rescheduled, according to an order issued earlier this month by a judge.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner ruled April 9 that the jury trial of Carlos Antonio Ware Jr. of Anniston, which was initially scheduled for April 29, will be continued.
Ware was initially arrested in July 2017 by Anniston police and charged with killing 56-year-old Elvis Finley, also of Anniston, on Feb. 23, 2017.
Finley’s body was found on the 2000 block of McKleroy Avenue. Authorities told The Star in 2017 that Finley was shot around 4 a.m. and pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police said Ware was charged with murder after he was arrested on an unrelated assault charge and questioned about Finley’s death.
Ware’s defense attorney, Derek Walton, requested April 8 that the trial be rescheduled. In the request, Walton wrote that Ware was indicted in March with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Walton stated that he and Ware hadn’t reviewed the state’s evidence, and any prospective plea agreement would include the new charge.
An attempt to contact Walton on Friday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Ware remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set. He was released from jail in December 2017, but his bond was revoked in March 2018 after he was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Murder is a Class A felony. Ware could serve a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.