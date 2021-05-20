Defendant in fatal 2020 shooting has bond revoked

A judge on Thursday revoked the bond of the defendant in a 2020 murder case after he was arrested in February on a misdemeanor charge.
Jonah Woodgett, 23, of Talladega had his $60,000 bond revoked on a murder from May 2020. He had been booked in the Calhoun County Jail since April 29 without bond.
Prosecutors moved to revoke his bond in February, a day after Anniston police charged him with concealed carrying a pistol without a permit, a Class A misdemeanor.
Woodgett’s attorney, Bill Broome, requested on May 10 that his client’s bond be reinstated or a hearing be set to discuss the matter. In the motion, Broome wrote that Woodgett didn’t pose a flight risk and had family ties to the area.
Broome also wrote that the jail had become increasingly overcrowded due to a backlog of defendants who have had their trials postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broome said Thursday he respectfully disagreed with the judge’s decision, and planned to file a motion for a speedy trial.
Anniston police initially charged Woodgett with murder on May 22, a day after the body of 21-year-old Marques Hardnett was found lying near the intersection of Gurnee Avenue and 31st Street with several gunshot wounds.
Woodgett was released on bond a week after his arrest, according to court documents, and indicted in January.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Woodgett could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.