Prosecutors said Thursday at a court hearing they plan to pursue the death penalty against a woman charged in the 2013 stabbing death of an 89-year-old Wellborn woman.
Prosecutor Lynn Hammond said the state plans to seek the death penalty if Monica Marie Shively, 35, is convicted of capital murder during the course of a robbery or capital murder during the course of a burglary.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones also scheduled Shively’s trial for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
The hearing was held after Shively’s defense attorney, Allen Meighen Jr., requested in March that prosecutors reveal whether or not they planned to seek the death penalty.
Shively was initially arrested along with Walter Craig Pinkston, 38, Nov. 6, 2013, the day the body of 89-year-old Alma Fleming was found stabbed to death at her home on the 500 block of South Stebbins Street.
Authorities told The Star in 2013 that Fleming died after she was stabbed multiple times in the chest. Prior to her death, police said, Fleming hired Shively and Pinkston to help her with chores such as yard work.
Jones said the court had intended to try Pinkston before he pleaded guilty in exchange for a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. Hammond said prosecutors also planned to seek the death penalty against Pinkston, but Fleming’s family approved of the plea deal.
Shively remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Thursday with no bond set. Jones said the court plans to hold another hearing before Shively’s case goes to trial.
During the trial, Hammond said, prosecutors intend to call expert witnesses, including forensic experts, to testify against Shively.
Meighen said a mitigation expert has worked to find redeemable qualities in Shively.
“She does have at least one redeemable quality,” Meighan said at the hearing. “She has a son, who is here, and she has two more.”
Capital murder is a Class A felony. Because Shively was charged with a capital offense, she is eligible for the death penalty if convicted.