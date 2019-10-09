David Reddick, Jack Draper testify in Ben Little’s ethics trial

BIRMINGHAM — Called to the stand in the ethics trial of one on his council colleagues, Anniston City Councilman David Reddick said today that he led the effort to shoot down a list of nuisance properties that came to the council for approval.
“I was the one who asked the council to vote no,” Reddick said in testimony at the Jefferson County Courthouse. “I could have moved to table, but I didn’t want to table.”
Reddick was the defense’s first witness in the trial of Councilman Ben Little, who faces felony charges of voting on a matter in which he has a conflict of interest and voting on a matter in which he has a financial interest.
Little in 2017 voted against declaring a list of properties in the city to be nuisances. A nuisance declaration amounts to a city-ordered cleanup, in which the city can hire contractors to fix a code violation and charge the property owner for the cost of the cleanup.
Little’s Leighton Avenue home address was on that list, because of a car and a van that code enforcement officials said had been parked, unmoved, for months. Also on the list was a van with flat tires and a hanging muffler parked at Refuge Full Gospel Church, where Little is pastor.
Little’s lawyers say the councilman had already corrected the problems with the vehicles before the 2017 vote — and they say the councilman believed the vote wouldn’t affect his properties, even though they were on the list, because they’d been corrected.
The nuisance measure failed in a 2-2 tie vote, with Little and Reddick casting the “no” votes. Reddick said today that he voted against the nuisance list because it also included his next-door neighbor’s Nissan Pulsar. He said the car was not abandoned and that his neighbor kept the car in “excellent condition.”
“That’s his chariot,” Reddick said. “That’s his baby. He washes and waxes it.”
Reddick said he was the councilman who asked to remove the nuisance list from the consent agenda — a list of action items the council typically passes without debate — and move it to the regular agenda, where it could be voted down.
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little didn’t believe his own property would be affected in a 2017 council vote on city-ordered property cleanups, Little’s lawyer argued in the councilman’s ethics trial Tuesday.
Prosecutors earlier in the week showed witnesses an email Little sent days before the meeting in which Little asked for the list to be moved off the consent agenda. Shown that email, Reddick said he didn’t recall reading that email at the time.
“So we both requested it to be off the consent agenda,” Reddick said. “That’s good.”
Any one councilman’s objection can move an item to the regular agenda, city officials testified earlier this week.
Prosecutors this morning called Alabama Ethics Commission officials to the stand. Ethics Commission investigator Dustin Lansford said that in a telephone interview Little had told him he knew his property was on the proposed nuisance list but didn’t believe the vote actually affected his property.
“He said his vehicles should not be on the list but he acknowledged they were on the list,” Lansford said.
Cynthia Raulston, general counsel for the Ethics Commission testified that she regularly gives elected officials training in the state’s ethics laws, training that is required once every four years in most offices.
At prosecutors’ request, Raulston read through the basics of the state’s conflict of interest laws. Prosecutor Scott Lloyd asked her if a move to avoid the cost of towing or storing a car amounted to a conflict of interest.
“If you don’t have to pay that, then your financial interest is impacted,” she said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, called as a prosecution witness, said he and then-city manager Kent Davis had discussed the alleged nuisance cars with Little months before the meeting, shortly after code enforcement officers reported them. He said he didn’t recall being updated by codes officers after that.
Defense lawyer Donald Stewart asked Draper if a councilman, having fixed a nuisance on his property, might assume his property is no longer on a proposed nuisance list.
“I think the better tack would have been to recuse,” Draper said.