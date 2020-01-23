Court docs: Piedmont man and woman exploited elderly man for money, ‘dwelling’

Authorities charged a Piedmont man and woman earlier this month after they allegedly exploited an elderly man for more than a year.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Jack Glenn Buttram Jr., 49, and Rebecca Annette Buttram, 47, each with two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.
According to court documents, Jack and Rebecca Buttram used intimidation or deception to gain control of the man’s money between December 2018 and January and control of the man’s “dwelling” from August 2018 to September at an address in the 600 block of Philadelphia Church Road.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more information on the case was not immediately successful.
Rebecca and Jack Buttram were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Jack Buttram remained in jail Thursday, while Rebecca Buttram was not listed as an inmate in the jails’ online roster.
Both are set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree financial exploitation of the elderly is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000, according to state law.