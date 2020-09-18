Court docs: Man choked woman in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Friday after he allegedly attacked a woman the week before.
Jacksonville police charged Carter Eugene Combs, 47, on Sept. 12 with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to court documents, Combs choked a woman he knew that day.
Combs allegedly began arguing with a woman in a home on Ladiga Street when he grabbed her and slammed her on the floor before slapping, hitting and choking her.
An attempt Friday to reach police for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Combs was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Sept. 14, but jailed again Friday after prosecutors filed to revoke his bonds on previous charges. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine if convicted.