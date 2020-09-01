Court docs: Man attacked other man with tweezers

A Fruithurst man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly attacked a man with a pair of tweezers the day before.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Eyvonne Hammonds, 43, on Monday with second-degree domestic violence.
Court documents allege Hammonds used a pair of tweezers to cut the man’s head, face and neck and tear off parts of his shirt.
An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Hammonds was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $5,000.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.