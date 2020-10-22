Court docs: Man and woman shot at officers in Cleburne County

Cleburne County deputies arrested a man and woman Wednesday after they allegedly tried to kill several law enforcement officers.
Deputies charged Justin Paul Bowyer, 28, of Heflin and Jennifer Lynn Conn, 33, of Roanoke each with attempted murder.
Court documents allege Bowyer and Conn shot at several law enforcement officers that day.
Several attempts Thursday to reach deputies for more information were unsuccessful.
Bowyer and Conn were booked into jail, each with bond set at $60,000 cash. As of Thursday, neither appeared listed as inmates in the Cleburne County Jail’s online roster.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bowyer and Conn could each face life sentences in prison and owe up to $60,000.