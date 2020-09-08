Court docs: Jacksonville man planned to sell opiates

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Tuesday after he reportedly planned to deal drugs last week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Nathaniel Lee Roberts, 30, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two drug-related misdemeanors.
Court documents allege Roberts was found on Sept. 3 with between two and four grams of opiates.
Roberts was also reportedly found that day with methamphetamine, diazepam, marijuana and a metal pipe with drug residue on it at an address in the 600 block of Angel Drive South in Jacksonville.
An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Roberts was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday, with bond set at $31,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.