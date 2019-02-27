An Anniston couple was charged Friday with child abuse-related offenses.
Brandon Michel Aldridge, 32, and Lillie Tatum Martin, 31, were arrested by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
Aldridge was charged with child abuse and Martin was charged with endangering a child’s welfare.
Court documents allege that Aldridge struck a child under Martin’s care on the buttocks with a belt Jan. 22, and that Martin did not intervene.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said he was unable to provide additional details about the arrests.
Aldridge and Martin were booked into Calhoun County Jail, where Aldridge was still being held Wednesday afternoon.
Aldridge’s bond was set at $7,500 and Martin’s bond was set at $3,000.
Martin was released on bond Saturday.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law. Endangering the welfare of a child is a Class A misdemeanor, which can be punished by up to a year in jail and a maximum of $6,000 in fines.