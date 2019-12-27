You are the owner of this article.
Police: Man fatally shot after attacking woman at Morrisville Road home

Authorities were investigating Friday after, they said, a man was fatally shot at a home on Morrisville Road on Thursday night.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the man as 44-year-old Miguel Angel Santos of Anniston.

Anniston police Sgt. Kyle Price said Santos went to a home in the 2000 block of Morrisville Road in Anniston around 7 p.m. and found the woman who owned the home outside.

Price said Santos attacked the woman with a knife, cutting her several times, before another person fatally shot him.

Brown said Santos was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.

According to Price, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Brown said he plans to send Santos’ body to a laboratory for an autopsy.

This story may be updated.

