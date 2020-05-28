Cleburne deputies charge Georgia man with assault

Cleburne authorities charged a Georgia man last week after he allegedly attacked a man earlier this month.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Bruce Kenneth Kirkland, 47, of Buchanan, Ga., on May 23 with second-degree assault.
According to Kirkland’s arrest warrant, he beat a LaGrange, Ga., man multiple times on May 3 with “his fists and hands.”
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies was unsuccessful.
Kirkland was booked into jail with bond set at $10,000 and released on bond May 23, the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines upon conviction.