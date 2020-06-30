You are the owner of this article.
Cleburne County deputies charge Jacksonville man with robbery

Authorities charged a Jacksonville man last week after he reportedly robbed a man earlier this month.

Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Kyle Lynn Thrasher, 34, on Friday with first-degree robbery.

According to Thrasher’s arrest warrant, he robbed a man June 17 while using a shotgun. An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for more details was unsuccessful.

Thrasher was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for July 13.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Thrasher could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

