Cleburne County deputies charge Jacksonville man with robbery

Authorities charged a Jacksonville man last week after he reportedly robbed a man earlier this month.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Kyle Lynn Thrasher, 34, on Friday with first-degree robbery.
According to Thrasher’s arrest warrant, he robbed a man June 17 while using a shotgun. An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for more details was unsuccessful.
Thrasher was booked into the Cleburne County Jail, where he remained Tuesday with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for July 13.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Thrasher could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.