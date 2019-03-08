A teacher at Central High School of Clay County was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with students at the school, according to Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard.
Jason Michael Anderson, an agriculture teacher at the school, was charged with sexual abuse in the second degree, electronic solicitation of a minor and child molestation. Studdard stated in a press release that he was made aware of social media posts “alleging improper behavior between a teacher at Clay Central High School and female students,” which led to a collaboration between the sheriff’s office, Lineville and Ashland police and the state Bureau of Investigations.
Anderson was booked into the Clay County Detention Facility on a $55,000 bond Friday.
According to the Clay Central High website, Anderson is a baseball coach and participates in the school’s FFA programs.
Studdard said each allegation is being investigated individually, and that the investigation is ongoing. He said there may be more victims or witnesses who haven’t come forward yet. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 256-354-2176, or the Lineville Police Department at 245-396-2633.
“This is still an open investigation and any information you may have is needed to ensure the victims in this case receive the justice they deserve,” said Studdard.
Anderson’s arrest comes less than a month after a similar arrest in Randolph County.
David Brenton Burkhalter, 30, of Ashland, was charged Feb. 13 with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of sexual activity by a school employee with a student under age 19, and one count of enticing a child to enter.
A press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office stated that Burkhalter’s arrest came after an investigation by Wedowee police, and the Randolph and Clay sheriff’s offices. Police received an allegation Feb. 6 that Burkhalter and the student were having a sexual relationship, sparking the investigation.