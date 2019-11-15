Authorities issued more arrest warrants Friday against a Jacksonville man charged the day before after a series of YouTube videos launched a criminal investigation into him and an Alexandria teacher.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the 23-year-old faces three counts of possession of child pornography, a Class C felony.
Deputies charged the man on Thursday with electronic solicitation of a child. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 and was released on bond the day of his arrest.
According to Wade, deputies searched the man’s electronic devices after he was first charged and found the images.
“We hit the motherlode of child pornography,” Wade said. “We even found some bestiality in there.”
Wade told The Star on Thursday investigators began looking into the man and into and Bradley Lamar White, 27, also of Jacksonville, after a group of 18-year-olds posted videos of themselves confronting the two men. The group posed as younger teenagers on dating apps, exchanged explicit messages and agreed to meet the men at the Lenlock Wal-Mart for sex.
The videos were uploaded onto a YouTube channel titled “Hive vs. Predator.” The trio confronted the man in the first video after they posed as a 14-year-old boy.
White was also charged on Thursday with distributing obscene material to a student and engaging in sexual contact with a student younger than 19 as a school employee, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes unless they are convicted or plead guilty, because the stigma associated with such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Wade said White was the choir director at Alexandria Middle and High Schools. An exception was made in naming White because of his role as a teacher and his responsibility for students.