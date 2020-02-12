Child porn production defendant denied bond reduction

A judge last week denied the request of an Anniston man charged with producing child pornography.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner refused Feb. 7 to lower the $90,000 bond of a 36-year-old man the day after he heard arguments on the matter the day before. The man remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail.
The man’s attorney, Mike LaPlante, asked Turner to reduce the man’s bond to $30,000, saying he and his family were unable to make his current bond and that he did not pose a flight risk.
Prosecutor Eric Snyder said the man’s charges are Class A felonies and involve videos of the man abusing a young child.
The man was initially charged in March 2018 with three counts of producing pornography with minors. According to his indictment, the man produced the videos between January 2017 and February 2018.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Because producing child pornography with minors is Class A felony, the man could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine for each charge if convicted.