Child abuse case sent to grand jury

A judge on Wednesday sent the case of a man with several physical and sexual child abuse charges to a grand jury for review.
The 28-year-old Jacksonville man’s case was bound over that afternoon after a preliminary hearing. The man was charged in September with two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington, the sole witness to testify at the hearing, said he first became involved with the case after a school counselor notified Anniston police that a student had disclosed to her that he had been abused.
When Harrington interviewed the boy in September at the Children’s Advocacy Center, he said, the boy told him the man would perform sex acts on him and force him to perform sex acts on the man at a home on Rabbittown road.
Harrington said the boy disclosed that the sexual abuse took place “a lot,” when he was four or five years old, either inside the home or in a wooded area behind it. At one point, Harrington said, the boy refused and the man punched him in the face.
Harrington said the boy also told him that the man had used a stun gun on him twice, when he was six and seven years old. Harrington said the boy had been sleeping, and the man shocked him to wake him up.
According to Harrington, the boy didn’t disclose the abuse until years later, fearing the man would kill him. Harrington said the boy told him he had seen the man hit and choke his mother and shoot his mother’s boyfriend before.
During the interview, Harrington said, the victim became increasingly nervous, which is not unusual for a child that has been through trauma.
When Harrington went to the house where the abuse was alleged to have happened, he said, he had planned to interview the victim’s mother, but she was not there and he wasn’t able to enter the home.
Harrington said the victim underwent a forensic evaluation Monday and the results should come back soon. He said he also requested the victim’s previous medical records, but also hadn’t gotten them yet.
When cross-examined by the man’s attorney, Donald Murphy, Harrington said the boy’s statement was the only evidence in the case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Moeller also revoked the man’s probation on two prior misdemeanor charges. The man remained Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail.
Murphy declined after the hearing to comment.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 and aggravated child abuse are both Class B felonies, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.