Charge filed in connection with motorist’s death Jan. 27

Anniston police have criminally charged an Anniston man who was involved in an automobile accident that resulted in a death, according to a press release Thursday.
Katsiaryna Budrevich, 44, of Anniston, died in the motor vehicle accident that occured on Jan. 27 at the intersection of U.S. 431 and General Gerald Watson Way after her SUV collided with another vehicle, according to the press release. The Star previously reported that Budrevich was pronounced dead at the scene by Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Reece Thomas Cain, of Anniston, was transported to Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries after the accident. He has been formally charged with criminally negligent homicide due to Budrevich’s death.
The Anniston Police Department could not be reached for comment on why those charges were being filed, and the press release stated that no further information would be given at the time of this article.