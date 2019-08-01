A Birmingham man charged last month with killing his girlfriend and injuring another man opted Thursday to waive his preliminary hearing.
Adundre Lacharles Rodgers, 20, is set to have his case sent to a Calhoun County grand jury.
Rodgers remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $160,000 after he was arrested July 14 by Anniston police and charged with murder and first-degree assault.
Police told The Star in July they found Rodgers’ 20-year-old girlfriend, Amber McCall, dead from gunshot wounds along with an injured man who had also been shot after they had been called to an address in the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said they determined through interviews that Rodgers and McCall had gotten into an argument in which Rodgers shot McCall in the upper torso. Police said Rodgers had suspected that McCall had been unfaithful.
Police said Rodgers also shot the man in the abdomen. The injured man was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.
Rodgers’ attorney, Shaun Quinlan, declined to comment Thursday.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Rodgers could be sentenced to up to life in prison and owe as much as $60,000 in fines, according to state law.