Capital murder charge dropped against defendant in man’s 1997 disappearance

A judge on Monday dropped an Anniston man’s capital murder charge, which had been pending for nearly seven years, in the case of a man’s 1997 disappearance.
Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Bud Turner ordered that the capital murder charge against Jack David Stovall II, 72, be dropped about 15 minutes after prosecutors requested that the case be dropped.
Stovall was indicted Thursday on a federal firearms charge. That indictment was sealed as of Monday. Anniston police charged Stovall last month with unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after a countywide raid on several buildings in which authorities seized 75 illegal gambling machines, along with guns and narcotics.
A Cleburne County grand jury indicted Stovall in 2014, accusing him of kidnapping 44-year-old Floyd Roger Hurst and killing him by “total body traumatic fragmentation” on Jan. 26, 1997.
Kenneth Earl Kemp II was also indicted in 2014 on a capital murder charge in Hurst’s disappearance, but died in 2017 before he could stand trial or plead guilty.
Stovall’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, said Monday his client should never have been indicted in the first place, as it was based on the testimony of one person “with a questionable version of events.”
Broome said Floyd’s disappearance happened 24 years ago, and the chances of the state finding any new evidence in the case were very low.
“Mr. Stovall is very pleased that the capital murder charge has been nolle prossed,” he said.
According to reports in The Star from 1997, Stovall believed Hurst and two other men burglarized his home and stole cash, guns and over $80,000 worth of jewelry, according to investigators.
Stovall pleaded guilty in 1997 in federal court to the attempted murder-for-hire of Barry Jackson. Stovall was sentenced to serve 17 ½ years in federal prison, but a federal judge shortened his sentence to nine years. He was released in 2005, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Attempts to reach Turner and prosecutor Lynn Hammond for additional comment were unsuccessful.