Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were en route around 4 p.m. Friday to serve an arrest warrant to a murder suspect hospitalized in Birmingham after a deadly shooting Thursday near Oxford.
Alberto Isordia Santos, 23, of Kingsburg, Calif., faces one murder charge from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Santos shot and killed 32-year-old Racha Devonta Dawkins of Enoree, S.C., on Thursday morning in a mobile home on Lewis Drive near Oxford.
Wade said deputies were called to Lewis Drive around noon when they received reports of gunshots in the area.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were investigating Thursday after, they said, a man was found shot to death in a mobile home near Oxford.
When deputies arrived, Wade said, they found Santos on the side of Lott Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. Wade said deputies found Dawkins’ body in a mobile home in the first block of Lewis drive shortly after. According to Wade, Santos was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Wade said neighbors told deputies they saw Santos run out of the mobile home and a second person drive away in a white car around the time of the shooting. Wade said Friday afternoon deputies were searching for the second person.
When deputies searched the house, Wade said, they noticed it did not appear to be lived in.
“It had no furniture, no clothes,” Wade said. “It was just an empty mobile home.”
According to Wade, deputies found a small amount of drugs in Dawkins’ rental car and believe he came to Calhoun County the night before the shooting with plans to buy narcotics.
Wade said deputies spoke to Santos on Friday in the hospital and the account he gave didn’t match the evidence deputies found.
Wade said deputies found physical evidence indicating Santos and the second person had ambushed Dawkins with the intent to kill him.
“Physical evidence showed that they were expecting a gunfight,” Wade said.
Wade said it appeared Dawkins was not prepared for a gunfight, but was armed and fired back.
When Santos is dispatched from the hospital, Wade said, deputies plan to book Santos into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Santos could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to Alabama law.