Calhoun County man charged with abusing girl

Authorities charged a Calhoun County man last week after he allegedly abused a young girl with special needs in February.
Agents with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Ty Atrau Coakachee, 27, on April 22 with child abuse.
According to Coakachee’s arrest warrant, he hit the child on Feb. 10 numerous times on her face and body.
Investigator Jay Harrington said he believed the abuse happened at a home north of Anniston.
Harrington said the girl’s school notified authorities after staff discovered bruises on her body and cuts inside her mouth.
When authorities talked to the girl, Harrington said, she indicated Coakachee was responsible for those injuries.
“The whole thing is sad,” Harrington said. “He was responsible for the care of her, and he wasn’t doing that. He was causing injuries to her instead.”
Coakachee was booked into jail with bond set at $7,500. He was not listed Friday as an inmate in Calhoun County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 18.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.