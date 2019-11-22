The attorneys of three men charged in separate homicide cases appeared in court Friday to give a judge updates on their cases.
Two of the men were charged with murder and one was charged with manslaughter.
Tavarrius Breon Lucas
Defense attorney Chris Albert, who represented Tavarrius Breon Lucas, asked Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones to reset his client’s trial.
Lucas was charged in 2017 with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man early one morning outside a home in Hobson City.
Albert said he identified another witness earlier this week. Because Lucas’ bond was revoked two years ago, Albert said, it has been hard to prepare for a trial.
Lucas was initially set to stand trial Dec. 9. Jones asked Albert to be ready for a trial by February.
Christopher Sean Austin
Defense attorney Anthony Hall also asked Jones to reset the trial of his client, Christopher Sean Austin, 44, of Glencoe.
Austin was indicted in 2017 with manslaughter after he was involved in a wreck that claimed the life of Suzanne Michaelson, a librarian at Constantine Elementary School.Austin pleaded not guilty to the charge nearly a month after his indictment.
According to court documents, Austin was scheduled to stand trial on Dec. 9. Jones said she would reschedule it for next year.
Randall Wayne Kirkpatrick Jr.
Defense attorney David Alexander spoke to Jones about a motion filed on behalf of Randall Wayne Kirkpatrick Jr., 38, of Dyersburg, Tenn.
Kirkpatrick was charged in 2014 with the 2003 murder of his wife, Deborah Lynn Smith Kirkpatrick.Kirkpatrick’s case went to trial in 2016, but ended in a hung jury.
Alexander said Kirkpatrick asked that the case be prosecuted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, instead of the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office, because local prosecutor David Johnston represented him at his initial trial.
Prosecutor Lynn Hammond argued that Johnston was not prosecuting Kirkpatrick’s case, meaning there was no conflict of interest.
Jones said she planned to schedule a hearing on the matter in February
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lucas and Kirkpatrick could face life sentences in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.