Calhoun County inmate faces contraband charge

An Anniston man faces a felony charge of promoting prison contraband after deputies say they caught him trying to sneak drugs into the Calhoun County Jail.
Kelvin Demertis Adams, 24, of Anniston reported to the jail Friday afternoon to work off one of 26 weekends he’s expected to spend in jail as a result of a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Before Adams arrived, Wade said, deputies received information suggesting Adams was smuggling items into the jail. A search revealed that Adams had strips of the drug suboxone, tobacco and possibly methamphetamine taped “between his testicles and his body,” Wade said.
Adams now faces both the contraband charge and two counts of drug possession.
“Instead of him being a weekender, we decided he should be a more permanent resident,” the sheriff said.
Wade said Calhoun County’s jail was one of the first in the country to use a body-scanning machine, though that machine in recent months wasn’t working and had been awaiting repairs. It was reinstalled last week, he said, and was used in the search of the suspect.
Suboxone is a drug used to treat opioid addiction, but Wade said it’s a popular substance in jails and prisons, in part because it comes in strips that are easily concealed. Wade said it’s the reason inmates aren’t able to bring in their own underwear or socks, and why people order books for inmates only through a third-party distributor.
Possession of prison contraband is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.