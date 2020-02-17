Calhoun County inmate charged with choking officer

Deputies charged a Calhoun County Jail inmate Friday after he allegedly attacked an officer earlier that week.
Austin Patrick Hall, 24, of Montevallo, was charged with second-degree assault.
According to his arrest warrant, Hall choked the officer Feb. 10 in an attempt to prevent him from doing his “lawful duty.”
An attempt to reach deputies for more detail was not immediately successful.
According to jail records, Hall has been an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail since Nov. 12.
Oxford police charged Hall with numerous offenses in November after he allegedly refused to stop his car for an officer Nov. 7 and tried to resist arrest near Leon Smith Parkway and Oxford Exchange Boulevard.
Court documents from the incident also allege he had a truck and gun stolen from the city of Oxford, as well as hydrocodone and tramadol.
Hall’s bond for the assault charge was set at $7,500. He is set to appear in court March 12 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.