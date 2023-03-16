Calhoun County court dismisses missing evidence case

Last week’s assault case with missing evidence has been dismissed, according to court documents.
A case in which a man, Jonathan Poss, of Weaver, was charged with assault in 2018 was granted the defense counsel’s motion to dismiss Thursday by Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Weems.
Weems stated in court documents that she had made the decision after careful consideration of all arguments, police reports, and other matters presented in the hearing last week.
“There was a complete lack of prosecution of this case for four years,” Weems says in the document.
In the case, Poss allegedly assaulted a Weaver woman, Mellye Elizabeth McCabe, at her home in September 2018 after an altercation.
Defense counsel, Tina Roberts, made the motion to dismiss after, she claims, several of her attempts to gain access to evidence in the case were denied.
Now, over four years after the initial incident occurred, parts of that evidence, body cam footage and photographs, has since been destroyed as it was apart of an electronic database.
Roberts claimed during the hearing last week that this evidence could have potentially exonerated her client.
Weems called the actions of the previous district attorney “grossly negligent” in the 7 page long document which outlined the specifics of the case and further explained her decision.
“At some point negligence in refusing to obtain vital and required evidence could be viewed as bad faith on the part of the previously assigned Assistant District Attorney,” Weems stated. “This Court finds that the previously assigned Assistant District Attorney exhibited gross negligence and is culpable for the deleted evidence.”
