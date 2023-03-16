 Skip to main content
Calhoun County court dismisses missing evidence case

Last week’s assault case with missing evidence has been dismissed, according to court documents.

A case in which a man, Jonathan Poss, of Weaver, was charged with assault in 2018 was granted the defense counsel’s motion to dismiss Thursday by Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Weems.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

