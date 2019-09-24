Calhoun County Coroner Patrick Todd Brown was jailed and released Monday after an Etowah County grand jury indicted him on one charge of using a public position for personal gain.
Brown, 49, of Alexandria, was booked into the Etowah County Jail with bond set at $5,000.
The jail’s online roster indicates he was booked into jail at 1:03 p.m. and released five minutes later.
Brown’s indictment alleges that he, as a Gadsden State Community College employee, used equipment, facilities, time, material, human labor or other public property for his personal benefit.
Brown’s attorney, Rod Giddens, said he and Brown have been cooperative with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Brown said Tuesday morning he was the director of Gadsden State’s EMS program until 2017 and his charges have nothing to do with his position as Calhoun County coroner.
In 2015, Brown said, he was asked by an emergency management company in Texas to help build a medical shelter for children in the state and went there, believing he was allowed to go.
“It was just a technical violation,” Giddens said. “He’s a well-respected public servant. He was trying to do a good thing and he tripped up on some technicalities.”
Brown said he is grateful for the support of his friends and family and hopes he and prosecutors can resolve the matter soon.
“A man’s character isn’t built on his victories, but on how he responds with his back against the wall,” Brown said.
An attempt to reach the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for additional details was unsuccessful.
Using a public position for personal gain is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to state law.
Giddens said he expects Brown will pay a fine, but does not anticipate a prison sentence.