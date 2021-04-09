BUSTED: Anniston man in custody; illegal gambling machines, firearms, narcotics seized in widespread raids

An Anniston man was in custody Friday after an early-morning raid in which local and federal authorities seized illegal gambling machines, firearms and narcotics after targeting nine different properties throughout Calhoun County.
Jack David Stovall, 72, was charged with certain persons forbidden to have a pistol. Stovall pleaded guilty in 1997 in U.S. District Court to attempted murder for hire.
Authorities charged Stovall in 2014 with capital murder in the 1997 disappearance of Floyd Roger Hurst. His charge was pending on Friday.
Six of the properties targeted in the raid were in Anniston. According to a news release from Anniston police, authorities searched these places:
— AJ’s Sunset Bar and Grill on Hillyer Robinson Parkway.
— The Daiquiri Shack on Alabama 202.
— The site of the former Starlight drive-in movie theater on Alabama 202.
— A former daycare center on Whiteside Avenue.
— A closed Asian market on U.S. 431.
— A home on Callahan Lane.
Anniston police said 75 gambling machines and 100 additional items, including guns and narcotics, were seized during the raids.
Authorities also closed AJ’s Sunset Bar and Grill due to code violations.
Several of the locations searched Friday have been the sites of numerous violent crime reports, including a murder, shootouts, robberies and assaults, police said.
“Crime breeds crime,” the news release read. “Locations that are allowed to operate unchecked will only breed more crime.”
Anniston police said they planned to search eight to 10 more places in their jurisdiction, and additional charges could stem from the investigation.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, there was a heavy police presence outside the former daycare center on Whiteside Avenue. Uniformed and plainclothes officers were seen inside the building. Other officers were seen leaving the building, carrying what appeared to be electronic gambling machines to a U-Haul truck.
The former daycare center is located on property co-owned by Calhoun County Commissioner J.D. Hess. Reached by phone Friday morning, Hess said he has little to no involvement with the property.
“I don’t fool with the property,” he said. “I just invested in it.”
Hess said the building’s co-owner, Terry Norred, is responsible for leasing out the building, collecting rents and paying taxes.
Norred said Friday morning he had been getting complaints about happenings on the property for a while and had been planning to evict the tenants who had been renting it.
Norred said he wasn’t aware of any gambling on the property beforehand, but was glad that it had been stopped.
He declined to release the names of the tenants because police had instructed him not to.
The raid was carried out by the Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Seventh Judicial Major Crimes Unit, the Piedmont Police Department and the Jacksonville Police Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service and the State Attorney General’s Office, according to Anniston city officials.
Attempts Friday to reach deputies, Jacksonville police and Piedmont police were unsuccessful.
Stovall was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Prosecutors in his capital murder case moved Friday to revoke his bond.
Stovall’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, said Friday evening in a text message Stovall denied having possession of any firearms and planned to present his case in court.