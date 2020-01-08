Business owner charged with 57 tax crimes

Police arrested a local business owner Sunday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him in December on dozens of tax-related offenses.
A grand jury indicted Mihirkumar Bipinbhai Patel, 31, with 30 counts of attempting to evade or defeat taxes and 27 counts of failure to collect or pay over taxes.
Patel is the owner of the Liquor King in Oxford, Talladega Stop N Shop and Heflin Stop N Shop, according to his indictment.
The indictment was signed Dec. 11 by state Assistant Attorney General Peggy Rossmanith.
Patel’s indictment alleges that he failed from 2013 to 2016 to report or pay taxes on his income and sales from the stores.
An attempt to reach the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Patel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000 and released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
Attempting to evade or defeat taxes and failure to collect or pay over taxes are both felonies, and can be penalized by up to five years in prison, according to state law.