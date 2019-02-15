Two brothers charged with murder requested Monday that Circuit Judge Debra Jones reduce their bonds.
Defense attorney Dani V. Bone filed two requests on behalf of his clients Timothy Mark Putman, 33, of Jacksonville and Tony Lee Putman, 39, of Wellington.
The Putmans were initially arrested June 18 and charged with killing 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams, of Jacksonville.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown told The Star in June that Williams’ body was dismembered and burned beyond recognition, and an autopsy determined that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
After their arrest, the Putmans were booked into jail. Each of their bonds for the murder charges were set at $500,000. Timothy Putman’s bonds for prior drug-related charges were also revoked.
In the requests, Bone argued that their bonds are excessive and keeping them incarcerated without being found guilty violates their constitutional rights.
Bone also wrote that the Putmans can better help him prepare for trial if their are able to bond out of jail.
An effort to contact Bone Friday for additional comments was unsuccessful.
Williams’ partial remains were discovered June 2 in Glencoe, just inside the Calhoun County line, in a trailer behind RJ’s gas station.
Additional remains were discovered June 9 in a burned-out van near the edge of a property in the 1400 block of Pine Ridge Road in Wellington.
The Calhoun County Jail’s online roster listed the Putmans as inmates Friday. The brothers are set for arraignment at 9 a.m. March 14.
Murder is a Class A felony. The brothers could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.