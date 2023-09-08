 Skip to main content
Bond set for Oxford active shooter suspect

OXFORD — The man suspected of being the active shooter in an incident Thursday afternoon in Oxford is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a total $150,000 cash bond.

Justin Liam Chapman, 23, of Birmingham faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and third-degree burglary and was still in custody as of 1 p.m. Friday.

