Bond revoked for man charged with trying to kill Anniston officer

A judge on Thursday revoked a man’s bond for two misdemeanors after he was charged in April with trying to kill a police officer.
Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller revoked the bonds of Jonathan Bronson Butler, 30, of Anniston, after Anniston police charged him on April 16 with attempted murder.
According to court documents, Butler dragged the officer with his car on April 16. Butler was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $500,000.
Butler had been charged in April 2019 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm with a short barrel and was released from jail shortly after his arrest.
Moeller said Thursday he’d watched body camera footage of the incident and could not rule in Butler’s favor.
Butler’s attorney, Chris Albert, said after the hearing his client had recently been approved for a pre-trial intervention program for the two misdemeanors, which would have gotten those charges dropped.
Albert filed a motion in May to reduce Butler’s $500,000 bond on the attempted murder charge. Albert said Thursday in court Butler was simply trying to get away from the officer during the incident.
“It’s a very, very high bond for someone who was trying to get away,” Albert said.
Moeller said the video made it clear that Butler knew who the officer was and should have complied with him. Since Butler’s bonds were revoked, Moeller said, a request to lower his bond would be “moot.”
Butler opted in May to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to a grand jury for review. He remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Butler could face a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine.