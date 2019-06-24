A judge denied Monday the request of a Union Springs man who asked that his bond be reduced after he was indicted in the 2018 death of a Piedmont man.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones ordered that 25-year-old Richard Donnell Lane’s bond remain at $200,000 at a hearing.
Lane was initially charged in January along with Trevon Tarique Fletcher, 23, of Montgomery by Piedmont police with first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star in January Lane and Fletcher were charged in connection with the shooting of 20-year-old Chandler Gage Garcia, who was shot during a robbery.
Police said Garcia was shot Nov. 29 outside his home on South Fifth Avenue and flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. Garcia died the following day, according to police.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Lane and Fletcher in March each on two counts of first-degree robbery and manslaughter.
Jones said in court she denied Lane’s request because he posed a flight risk, because of the violent nature of the crime and because the offense involved a weapon and other defendants.
Lane’s attorney, Tony Hamlin, said during the hearing that the state typically recommends that bonds for Class A felonies be set between $10,000 and $60,000.
“The only thing that’s above that is murder and capital offenses,” Hamlin said.
Assistant District Attorney Stan Allen, who acts as a prosecutor in the case, said Lane’s bond was requested by the Calhoun County grand jury that indicted him. Allen also asserted that Lane had moved around numerous times and had no job constraints when he was initially charged.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit Investigator Matthew Hohenbrink, who was called as a witness, said Garcia was believed to have been involved in narcotics distribution, and Lane and Fletcher robbed him for drugs or money.
Hohenbrink said two witnesses told police they were sitting in a car with Garcia when they saw a white Dodge Charger circle Garcia’s home numerous times.
Hohenbrink said Garcia walked towards his house and was approached by a man who appeared to rob him. Hohenbrink said a second man, who he later identified as Lane, had been in a car port at the house and joined the first man.
Hohenbrink said Garcia’s grandfather, who saw the robbery from inside the house, opened the front door, which startled the two men. When Garcia tried to get inside, Hohenbrink said, he was shot in the back of the head.
Hohenbrink said he believed Lane posed a flight risk and his release would pose a danger to the public.
Jones said Lane had been on probation in Bullock County for a burglary charge from 2016 when he was charged in November with first-degree robbery in Calhoun County and first-degree theft and third-degree robbery in Bullock County. According to Jones, a Bullock County judge revoked Lane’s probation.
Lane and Fletcher both remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Lane and Fletcher could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe $60,000 in fines.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and owe $30,000 in fines, according to state law.