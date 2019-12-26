Birmingham man pleads not guilty to fatal Anniston shooting

A Birmingham man pleaded not guilty last week to killing his girlfriend and injuring another man in July.
Adundre Lacharles Rodgers, 20, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Dec. 19 to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder at an arraignment.
Court documents do not make clear to which charge he entered which plea.
Rodgers was initially charged with murder and first-degree assault on July 14. His indictment in November upgraded the assault charge to attempted murder.
Police told The Star in July they were called around 2:30 p.m. July 13 to a home in the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue, where gunshots had been reported.
When police arrived, they said, they found the body of 20-year-old Amber McCall of Birmingham and a 42-year-old man who lived at the home injured from a gunshot wound. They also found and detained Rodgers.
According to police, Rodgers and McCall were involved in an on-and-off-again relationship.Police said the couple had gotten into an argument when Rodgers shot McCall in the upper torso and shot the man in the abdomen. The man was taken to Regional Medical Center.
An attempt Thursday to reach Rodgers’ defense attorney, Shaun Quinlan, was not immediately successful.
Rodgers remained Thursday in the jail with bond set at $160,000.
Murder and attempted murder are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Rodgers could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.