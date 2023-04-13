 Skip to main content
Bill to criminalize protests outside homes advances

A bill in the Alabama Senate would criminalize protesting outside of homes was approved in a Senate committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 199 sponsor Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he became aware of the need for the law after watching news coverage of protests outside of U.S. Supreme Court Justices’ homes in 2022.

Barbara Drummond

Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, speaks to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about a bill that would see a parent “that does not reasonably secure their firearm” charged with a Class A misdemeanor were their child to bring that firearm onto public school property.