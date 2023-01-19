 Skip to main content
Bill named for slain deputy reduces prison 'good time' release

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Poole was a dispatcher in 2015 when he started doing ride-alongs with Deputy Brad Johnson.

“I really wanted to do what Brad was doing,” Poole told Alabama Daily News this week. “I saw him help so many people out there, some who just needed a word of encouragement to get back on the right track.”